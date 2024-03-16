Manoa man who killed family, self told relatives about his plans

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office Friday released the official cause of death and identities of the Oda family, confirming that the 46-year-old father, Paris, fatally stabbed his wife and their three children before killing himself Sunday in their Manoa home. Flowers and gifts Friday lined a wall of the family’s home in Manoa.
