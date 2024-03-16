comscore Manoa man who killed family, self told relatives about his plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Manoa man who killed family, self told relatives about his plans

  • By Peter Boylan and Kacie Yamamoto pboylan@staradvertiser.com kyamamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office Friday released the official cause of death and identities of the Oda family, confirming that the 46-year-old father, Paris, fatally stabbed his wife and their three children before killing himself Sunday in their Manoa home. Flowers and gifts Friday lined a wall of the family’s home in Manoa.

  • COURTESY PHOTO A family photo was posted on the Oda Ohana Chiropractic Facebook page.

Text messages between different people reviewed by investigators determined that the “time to do it” meant they had previously discussed “taking their lives — him, his wife and the children.” Read more

