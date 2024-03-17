Letter: Avid donor explains need for giving blood

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Being a frequent visitor to Hawaii over the past decade, I’ve become more and more appreciative of what your beautiful islands have to offer. From your local communities come diversity and equality.

I would like to respond to the recent letter, “To give and to get is the essence of aloha spirit” (Star-Advertiser, Feb. 28). Having just donated my 150th gallon of blood during the holidays, including three gallons donated on Oahu over the years, it’s been a journey of commitment to those less fortunate who ask nothing in return but to live another day.

I’m on hiatus from donating right now due to FDA rules that limit donations to 24 per year. But you can bet I will be back here on Oahu donating during the holidays later this year. The aloha spirit is alive and well, not just for me, but those who may live from blood donations.

Bill Lundell

Indian Harbour Beach, Fla.

