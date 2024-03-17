comscore Letter: Avid donor explains need for giving blood | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Avid donor explains need for giving blood

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Being a frequent visitor to Hawaii over the past decade, I’ve become more and more appreciative of what your beautiful islands have to offer. From your local communities come diversity and equality. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Why do evangelicals still support Donald Trump?

Scroll Up