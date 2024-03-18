Letter: Aloha spirit has nothing to do with Israel or war

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In response to Thursday’s letter (“There can be no aloha in support of Israel’s war,” Star-Advertiser, March 14), I am an American patriot whose Japanese grandparents came to Hawaii from Hiroshima in 1894, and whose Caucasian father — a pilot — was stationed at Wheeler Air Force Base during WWII.

I find it offensive and divisive to say my aloha spirit is questionable because I believe Israel, a foreign ally, is free to fight their own armed conflict in whatever way they choose. My opinion remains the same for WWII with Japan, and for America in the Gulf War.

In WWII, 129,000 to 226,000 people, mostly civilians, died in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, including a young American family member of mine.

In 2023 to 2024, more than 31,000 Palestinians have been killed. All horrible.

Being born and raised here, I am an American first. My aloha spirit is alive and well.

Iris Mudgett

Mililani

