comscore Letter: Aloha spirit has nothing to do with Israel or war | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Aloha spirit has nothing to do with Israel or war

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

In response to Thursday’s letter (“There can be no aloha in support of Israel’s war,” Star-Advertiser, March 14), I am an American patriot whose Japanese grandparents came to Hawaii from Hiroshima in 1894, and whose Caucasian father — a pilot — was stationed at Wheeler Air Force Base during WWII. Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Maui fire recovery leaves state budget future shaky

Scroll Up