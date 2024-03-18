comscore Letter: Find a way to keep new Waikiki hula show alive | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Find a way to keep new Waikiki hula show alive

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Dancers perform during the Kilohana Hula Show at the Waikiki Shell Amphitheater on Feb. 15.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Dancers perform during the Kilohana Hula Show at the Waikiki Shell Amphitheater on Feb. 15.

The new-and-improved Kodak Hula Show, now the Kilohana Hula Show, has returned to Kapiolani Park, near the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, after a pause of 22 years (“Plan to fund show could spur lawsuit,” Star-Advertiser, March 4). Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Maui fire recovery leaves state budget future shaky

Scroll Up