Letter: Find a way to keep new Waikiki hula show alive

The new-and-improved Kodak Hula Show, now the Kilohana Hula Show, has returned to Kapiolani Park, near the Tom Moffatt Waikiki Shell, after a pause of 22 years (“Plan to fund show could spur lawsuit,” Star-Advertiser, March 4).

Since the show’s return on Feb. 15, it has been welcomed by kamaaina and visitors alike. The Kilohana show shares Hawaiian culture with one and all. While the show is free, keeping it so presents a challenge. I trust that the stakeholders will find a way forward that both preserves Hawaiian legacy and spreads Hawaiian culture.

As they say in the theater, “The show must go on!”

Richard A. Desmond

Hawaii Kai

