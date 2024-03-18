comscore Commission leader Ed Noh seeks to improve awareness of public charter schools | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Commission leader Ed Noh seeks to improve awareness of public charter schools

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / MARCH 5 Ed Noh, left, executive director of the state Charter Schools Commission, visits Ka‘ohao School in Lanikai with Teacher of the Year Parker Sawyer.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM <strong>“We can’t get to the advocacy part until we get to the awareness piece.”</strong> <strong>Ed Noh</strong> <em>Hawaii Public Charter School Commission executive director</em>

That Ed Noh grew up in California and got his start in school leadership in Seattle ironically works in his favor in some ways now that championing the charter-school cause is a big part of his job as the first permanent executive director of the Hawaii Public Charter School Commission in four years. Read more

