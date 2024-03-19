comscore ER rooms expect strain following closure at Wahiawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
ER rooms expect strain following closure at Wahiawa

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:17 a.m.
  • NINA WU / NWU@STARADVERTISER.COM Wahiawa General Hospital’s emergency department was temporarily closed Monday due to HVAC issues, with no timeline for its reopening.

Wahiawa General Hospital on Monday closed its emergency department due to problems with its HVAC system, with no clear timeline for its reopening. Read more

