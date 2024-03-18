Wahiawa General closing emergency room due to HVAC issues

Wahiawa General Hospital is temporarily closing its emergency department starting today due to problems with its HVAC system.

The hospital has experienced a number of HVAC issues and other challenges related to its aging facility, according to a news release.

These challenges have led to the closure of the ICU, the recent, temporary closure of the inpatient unit — and now, the emergency department.

The HVAC systems which service the emergency department and additional areas of the hospital’s first floor require work to mitigate any potential risk to patients and staff, the hospital said in the statement.

“Due to the nature and scope of the work that needs to be accomplished during this project,” the hospital said, “the most appropriate course of action is to vacate the ED space while performing the work.”

When the work will be completed remains unclear at this point, the hospital said, but this temporary closure provides the best opportunity to complete the work in the shortest amount of time.”

All other departments at Wahiawa General, meanwhile, will remain open, and continue with current operations and plans.

Wahiawa General Hospital, a nonprofit medical center offering acute care, an emergency department and outpatient services to Oahu’s Central and North Shore communities, is set to be acquired by The Queen’s Health System.

In 2022, Wahiawa General closed its 115-bed nursing and rehabilitation center due to financial challenges.

The Queen’s Health System issued a statement saying it is monitoring the situation at Wahiawa General Hospital very closely.

“Over the past several months, our teams have been in close communication, and we have offered our assistance to the Wahiawa ohana,” said Queen’s. “Queen’s is working closely with Honolulu EMS, WGH, and our community partners through [Healthcare Association of Hawaii] to ensure that patients in the Wahiawa and Central Oahu are provided access to Emergency Care.”

Queen’s added that the emergency department at both its Queen’s West and Punchbowl campuses are prepared for the expected increase in patients seeking acute care.