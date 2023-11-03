Queen’s, Wahiawa General enter purchase agreement

The Queen’s Health System today announced an asset purchase agreement with Wahiawa General Hospital, allowing it to formalize a purchase March 31st.

Queen’s is currently in the due diligence phase, which is expected to take between 90 to 120 days. Details on the affiliation between the two are to be determined and announced after due diligence is completed.

The Wahiawa Hospital Association, founded by community leaders, opened Wahiawa General Hospital in 1957.

It is a not-for-profit medical center offering acute care, an emergency department and outpatient services to Oahu’s Central and North Shore communities, but has struggled financially over the years.

In 2022, Wahiawa General Hospital announced the closure of its 115-bed nursing and rehabilitation center due to financial challenges.

Queen’s said its goal is to maintain the highest quality of patient care as it evaluates the facility and services at Wahiawa General, with an initial focus on strengthening its emergency department and diagnostic services.

Both parties said they are committed to a seamless transition, with the least amount of disruption to employees.