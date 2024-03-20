Shark warning posted for Laniakea Beach

A shark warning alert has been posted for Laniakea Beach, also known as Turtle Beach.
City officials issued an HNL.Info alert for the beach late this afternoon after a non-aggressive 5-foot shark was spotted near the Laniakea shoreline.
Warning signs have been posted. Officials advise always checking with a lifeguard for the latest ocean conditions.
