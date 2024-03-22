comscore Designer is commissioned to convert state Capitol pools to waterless feature | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Designer is commissioned to convert state Capitol pools to waterless feature

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:44 a.m.
  Artist Solomon Enos has been commissioned to create a landscape with elements resembling water to replace the trouble-plagued reflecting pools at the state Capitol. Crews work to repair the drained pools.

    GEORGE F. LEE / JULY 7

    Artist Solomon Enos has been commissioned to create a landscape with elements resembling water to replace the trouble-plagued reflecting pools at the state Capitol. Crews work to repair the drained pools.

  Paintings by Enos depict varying aspects of water.

    COURTESY SOLOMON ENOS

    Above, paintings by Enos depict varying aspects of water.

  • COURTESY SOLOMON ENOS Above, paintings by Enos depict varying aspects of water.

    COURTESY SOLOMON ENOS

    Above, paintings by Enos depict varying aspects of water.

  • COURTESY SOLOMON ENOS Above, paintings by Enos depict varying aspects of water.

    COURTESY SOLOMON ENOS

    Above, paintings by Enos depict varying aspects of water.

  Artist Solomon Enos has been selected to design an artistic landscape to replace the reflecting pools at the state Capitol. Above, Enos stands in front of his mural in the Makahiki restaurant at the Disney Aulani Resort at Ko Olina.

    COURTESY SOLOMON ENOS

    Artist Solomon Enos has been selected to design an artistic landscape to replace the reflecting pools at the state Capitol. Above, Enos stands in front of his mural in the Makahiki restaurant at the Disney Aulani Resort at Ko Olina.

The long-troublesome reflecting pools at the state Capitol will be permanently dried up and converted to an artistic landscape with elements resembling water from around Hawaii designed by Native Hawaiian artist Solomon Enos. Read more

