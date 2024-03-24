Maui County firefighters put out warehouse building fire in Kihei

Maui County firefighters put out a structure blaze late Saturday night in a light industrial area near the Kihei wastewater plant.

There were no injuries and no individuals were displaced. Damage to the structure was estimated at $120,000 and $100,000 for the contents.

Crews arrived to find a metal warehouse building fully involved with fire after receiving an alarm at 8:25 p.m. Crews worked to control the fire and confirm that no one was inside. Five units responded to the fire along with the battalion chief and fire investigator.

The first was under control at 10:10 p.m. and extinguished at 11:44 p.m