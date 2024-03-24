comscore Woman killed in crash along Fort Weaver Road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman killed in crash along Fort Weaver Road

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:47 am
A woman has died following a crash this morning on Fort Weaver and Iroquois roads.

Multiple Honolulu Emergency Medical Services units responded to the scene at 10 a.m. today involving two bicyclists and a vehicle, according to preliminary information from EMS.

Paramedics pronounced one of the cyclists dead upon arrival, while the other male cyclist was administered advanced life support and transported to the emergency room in critical condition. The identity of the woman was not immediately released.

A male in his 20s declined treatment, according to EMS.

No other details were immediately available.

