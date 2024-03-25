Letter: Strive for common-sense jaywalking regulations

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Much effort has been directed to the issue of traffic safety with the cited speed humps, stop-light installations, road signs, policing and public outreach programs — and more recently the proposed Senate Bill 2630 (“Keep jaywalking law on the books,” Star- Advertiser, Our View, March 21).

However, the bill appears fundamentally flawed on its basis of pedestrian “perception and judgment,” as behavior cannot be simply changed by legislation — already evident with the disregard for speed limits and the unsafe use of cell phones.

Additionally, traffic safety measures should not be primarily based on an uptick in fatalities. Pedestrian injuries and deaths already are too costly — particularly in terms of human life.

The editorial’s mention of common sense and the perception and judgment by both drivers and pedestrians would be an endeavor more realistic and worthy of our combined efforts.

Sam Hashimoto

Mililani

