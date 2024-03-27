comscore Sepulona claims Gatorade hoops honor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Sepulona claims Gatorade hoops honor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Saint Louis basketball player Pupu Sepulona.

Saint Louis junior Pupu Sepulona was announced as the repeat winner of the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Read more

