Sepulona claims Gatorade hoops honor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Saint Louis junior Pupu Sepulona was announced as the repeat winner of the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Read more

Saint Louis junior Pupu Sepulona was announced as the repeat winner of the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

Sepulona, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 15 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to their third consecutive Division I state championship.

Sepulona, who has maintained a 3.87 GPA, has volunteered with Aina Land Stewardship and Restoration as part of the Hawaii Land Trust, according to a press release. He also is an active member of his church community.