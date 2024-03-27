Hawaii Beat | Sports Sepulona claims Gatorade hoops honor By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Saint Louis basketball player Pupu Sepulona. Saint Louis junior Pupu Sepulona was announced as the repeat winner of the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Saint Louis junior Pupu Sepulona was announced as the repeat winner of the Gatorade Hawaii Boys Basketball Player of the Year. Sepulona, a 6-foot-3 forward, averaged 15 points and eight rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to their third consecutive Division I state championship. Sepulona, who has maintained a 3.87 GPA, has volunteered with Aina Land Stewardship and Restoration as part of the Hawaii Land Trust, according to a press release. He also is an active member of his church community. Previous Story Kamehameha’s Kezia Lucas was spotted as a potential two-sport star, but she picked softball Next Story Television and radio – March 27, 2024