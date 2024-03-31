Las Vegas Advisor: Tropicana, a constant on the Strip, to close

After an uninterrupted 66-year run, the Tropicana will close on Tuesday. The last day of full operation will be Monday, and shortly after midnight, the casino will bid goodbye to the last of those who have stuck around. The remainder of closing day will accommodate the checking out of the last guests, then the doors will be shut. It’s not known for certain what’s in store for the Trop. It’s believed that the casino will return remade, possibly with a baseball stadium attached; however, firm plans haven’t been announced. One thing appears certain: If the casino does return, it won’t be called the Tropicana.

Legacy preserved: A spokesperson has indicated that “the Tropicana is collaborating with esteemed institutions, such as the University of Nevada, Las Vegas; the Neon Museum; and the Showgirl Museum, to preserve the heritage and items of sentimental value within the Tropicana.” Presumably that will include the stained-glass dome above the pit, which is expected to land at the Neon Museum.

Reduced juice: South Point is dealing -105 — bet $105 to win $100, as opposed to the traditional $110/$100 arrangement — on all NCAA tournament games through to the championship for bets on sides only (pick the winning team against the point spread). The -105 pricing is also offered at Rampart, along with CasaBlanca and Virgin River, both in Mesquite, all of which are South Point-affiliated books.

Question: Are there any celebrity impersonator shows left in Las Vegas?

Answer: With the closing of Legends in Concert, there are currently no traditional full-blown impersonator shows. There are several shows dedicated to a single artist or group, including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Tina Turner, Spice Girls and Motown, but not a mixture of celebs in one show. The closest is Gordie Brown at the Golden Nugget, who does multiple celebrity impersonations. Word is Legends is seeking a new venue.

