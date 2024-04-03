Crash near Hickam sends vehicle into air, lands 2 in hospital

Honolulu police are investigating a solo car crash Tuesday near Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam that sent a vehicle airborne, landing two people in the hospital.

Police said at about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday, a single motor vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on O’Malley Boulevard near Hickam’s exit when it lost control at a bend, and collided with the concrete median in the center.

The vehicle launched into the air, police said, and rolled over numerous times before coming to a final rest on its rooftop.

The Honolulu Fire Department used its jaws of life to extricate the 26-year-old male driver from the car. Police said he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

His passenger, a 19-year-old woman, was also extricated by HFD and was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Neither of the occupants were wearing seat belts.

At this time, police said speed appears be a contributing factor to the collision. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors.