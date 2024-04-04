Hawaii allowing ‘pre-rolls’ at state’s medical cannabis dispensaries

Hawaii will allow pre-rolled cannabis flower products – also known as “pre-rolls” — to be offered at its licensed medical cannabis dispensaries, starting Friday.

The addition of pre-rolls benefits medical cannabis patients with limited manual dexterity, and therefore for whom inhalation is the most effective route of delivery, according to the Hawaii Department of Health.

The department is warning, however, that because many of the same cancer-causing compounds in tobacco smoke are also found in burning cannabis, smoking cannabis is harmful and that a vaporizer is a safer alternative.

“Patients also have access to other manufactured cannabis products, including edible products, ointments and lotions, through the 24 licensed dispensary retail locations across the state,” said DOH in a news release.

The amendments to existing state rules wallowed pre-rolls were approved by Gov. Josh Green on March 27, and became effective on Friday.

DOH says specific manufacturing standards for pre-rolls — basically joints that have been rolled — to protect public health and safety are in place.

No other ingredients, such as kief, hashish, or any other concentrate may be added to the pre-rolls. Furthermore, no tobacco may be used as an ingredient in any manufactured cannabis product.

Also, rolling paper and filters must be plain and unbleached.

Additionally, DOH reminds users that Hawaii’s smoke-free laws, which prohibit smoking in various enclosed and partially enclosed areas, will still apply directly to smoking or vaping cannabis, whether medicinal or not.

“Secondhand smoke is harmful, and cannabis should never be smoked near infants, children, or pregnant women,” said DOH in the news release.

Visit health.hawaii.gov/medicalcannabis or call 808-733-2177 for more information on medical cannabis in Hawaii.