Letter: High-rises not the answer to our housing problems

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In regard to Wednesday’s letter (“Build up, not out, to solve Oahu’s housing problem,” Star-Advertiser, April 3), this is a tourist destination; visitors come here to see the natural beauty of our islands. The ocean sunrises and sunsets, and the green mountains are the draw. Building high-rise buildings makes it a city and will eventually kill the tourist trade. Nobody will want to come to a high-rise city with blocked views of our sights.

Think about Hong Kong and Singapore — do we really want to sacrifice every square inch of land to build high-rises to satisfy our housing? I think not.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter