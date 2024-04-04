Editorial | Letters Letter: High-rises not the answer to our housing problems Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! In regard to Wednesday’s letter (“Build up, not out, to solve Oahu’s housing problem,” Star-Advertiser, April 3), this is a tourist destination; visitors come here to see the natural beauty of our islands. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. In regard to Wednesday’s letter (“Build up, not out, to solve Oahu’s housing problem,” Star-Advertiser, April 3), this is a tourist destination; visitors come here to see the natural beauty of our islands. The ocean sunrises and sunsets, and the green mountains are the draw. Building high-rise buildings makes it a city and will eventually kill the tourist trade. Nobody will want to come to a high-rise city with blocked views of our sights. Think about Hong Kong and Singapore — do we really want to sacrifice every square inch of land to build high-rises to satisfy our housing? I think not. Whiting Hyland Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Bill to grow rental supply is flawed