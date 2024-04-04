comscore Letter: High-rises not the answer to our housing problems | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: High-rises not the answer to our housing problems

In regard to Wednesday’s letter (“Build up, not out, to solve Oahu’s housing problem,” Star-Advertiser, April 3), this is a tourist destination; visitors come here to see the natural beauty of our islands. Read more

