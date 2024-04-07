comscore Letter: Trump never said he would cut benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Trump never said he would cut benefits

  • Today
  • Updated 9:27 p.m.

I read with disbelief the letter “Elders on benefits should fear a Trump presidency” (Star-Advertiser, March 29). Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Biden may be aging, but the alternative is worse

Scroll Up