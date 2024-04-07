Letter: Trump never said he would cut benefits

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I read with disbelief the letter “Elders on benefits should fear a Trump presidency” (Star-Advertiser, March 29).

Former President Donald Trump has never directly stated that he would cut Social Security or Medicare. But as part of his failing campaign, President Joe Biden is saying, “Trump is proposing cuts to Social Security and Medicare.”

Biden has increased the national debt by $6.24 trillion to $33.88 trillion. He has done nothing to protect the future of Social Security or Medicare, and is relying on increasing debt to keep these two essential programs from bankruptcy.

Earl Arakaki

Ewa Beach

