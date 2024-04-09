Letter: Transgender Day fell on Easter Sunday this year

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The author of Monday’s letter writes that President Joe Biden proclaimed this Easter Sunday as Transgender Day (“Democrats contributing to American downfall,” Star-Advertiser, April 8).

Since 2009, the Transgender Day of Visibility is an annual event occurring every March 31. Easter Sunday changes dates every year, since it is the first Sunday after the full moon, on or after the spring equinox.

Those are facts. President Biden had nothing to do with it.

Ilse Epple

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter