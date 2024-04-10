City looking to hire 500 to staff Summer Fun program

Looking for a summer job?

The Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation is once again looking to hire hundreds of workers for its annual Summer Fun program at 60 sites across Oahu.

Pay is competitive, at $16 to 19 an hour, according to spokesman Nathan Serota, who says the city is putting in a longer, more concerted effort to hire more than 500 qualified staff this year.

Recruitment efforts started as early as December, he said, targeting college students home in Hawaii over winter break. DPR is looking for college student aides, pool lifeguards, recreation aides, and therapeutic aides.

The 2024 Summer Fun Program is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays from June 10 to July 26.

“We have a couple of recruitment videos to give folks an idea of what this job entails,” said Serota, “[including] the enjoyable benefits, having fun with the kids, but also a connection with your community.”

The Summer Fun staff plans games, arts and crafts and Hawaiian cultural activities with keiki, along with special events.

It is good experience for anyone looking to work in the child care industry, he added, and a way to develop teamwork, leadership and problem-solving skills. The majority of city staff got their start as Summer Fun recreation aides.

“What is comes down to is the more staff we have, the more keiki we can accommodate,” he said. “What happens is if there is a particular location that doesn’t have enough staff, the keiki registered will be put on a wait list.”

Last year, this happened at one site on Oahu’s North Shore, at the Sunset Beach Recreation Center.

“That’s really a last resort,” he said. “We try to avoid that as much as possible. We know how important this program is to the community.”

DPR streamlined its online application process.

For college students, online applications are available at bit.ly/applysummerfun (HNL.Info login required).

For other applicants, a fillable PDF application is available at bit.ly/summerfunapplication.

The applications can be emailed to the park district where applicants would like to work:

>> District 1 East Honolulu (Ka Iwi to Waikiki) DPREastDistrict@honolulu.gov

>> District 2 West Honolulu (Makiki to Aiea) DPRWestDistrict@honolulu.gov

>> District 3 Leeward O‘ahu (Waipahu to Makaha) DPRLeeward@honolulu.gov

>> District 4 Windward O‘ahu (Mokuleia to Makapuu) DPRWindDistrict@honolulu.gov

>> District 5 Central Oahu (Pearl City to Whitmore) dprdistrictV@honolulu.gov

Keiki registration will be conducted primarily online via DPR’s pros.hnl.info website, starting May 13. Additional details will be announced at a later time.