Editorial | Letters

Letter: Democracy is at stake in presidential election

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

The author of Sunday's letter is wrong ("Trump never said he would cut benefits," Star-Advertiser, April 7). On March 11, Donald Trump did indeed suggest that he would cut Social Security and Medicare.

The author of Sunday's letter is wrong ("Trump never said he would cut benefits," Star-Advertiser, April 7). On March 11, Donald Trump did indeed suggest that he would cut Social Security and Medicare.

Of course, his campaign spokesperson immediately tried to walk back those comments after the Joe Biden campaign pounced. By the way, Trump said he would slash entitlements in the 2020 campaign, as well.

But all of this is irrelevant to the central issue of this presidential election. The choice before us is clear and has probably never been more important. And that is: Do we elect an erratic, mentally unstable wannabe autocrat who has worked to undermine the electoral process and threatens our constitutional republic, or a man who — even if you disagree with his policies — will respect the law and our democratic institutions?

For me the choice is easy.

Michael Clark
Ala Moana