Letter: Democracy is at stake in presidential election

The author of Sunday’s letter is wrong (“Trump never said he would cut benefits,” Star-Advertiser, April 7). On March 11, Donald Trump did indeed suggest that he would cut Social Security and Medicare. Read more

