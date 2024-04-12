comscore Queen’s nurses start contract talks with staffing among top issues | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Queen’s nurses start contract talks with staffing among top issues

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

Negotiations between nurses and hospital leaders at The Queen’s Health System are now underway for a new, three-year contract. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Hawaii Energy

Scroll Up