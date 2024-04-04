Kapi‘olani nurses demonstrate in front of hospital as talks continue

Negotiations over a new contract between a nurses’ union and Kapi‘olani Medical Center for Women and Children appear to remain contentious after more than six months of negotiations.

Dozens of nurses at Kapi‘olani this morning took to the street to demonstrate their frustration, with signs that said, “Safe Staffing Matters,” and banners that said “Kapi‘olani Disrespects Their Local Nurses.”

The Hawaii Nurses’ Association, which represents about 600 at Kapi‘olani, said hospital leaders are showing a lack of respect at the negotiating table.

“The nurses have come in on their days off for scheduled bargaining sessions, but the hospital leaders utilize the time for appointments and developing proposals that further insult the local nursing workforce,” said HNA president Rose Agas-Yuu in a news release. “The hospital leaders have also been sending customized communications directly to nurses to persuade them to accept their terms. Some have called this harassment.”

Agas-Yuu said the union has filed a number of unfair labor practice charges with the National Labor Relations Board to ensure Kapi‘olani leaders adhere to proper collective bargaining protocols.

“The hospital leaders should put more effort toward bargaining in good faith at the table,” she said, “instead of bullying the nurses who have been standing together to ensure adequate working conditions to provide the best patient care for our community.”

But Kapi‘olani Medical Center, which is owned by Hawaii Pacific Health, is still hopeful of reaching an agreement.

“We remain committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible so our nurses can benefit from the improvements a new contract would provide,” said Kapi‘olani Chief Operating Officer Gidget Ruscetta in a statement. “We appreciate the assistance of the federal mediator in the four sessions we’ve had together. Through this process, Kapi‘olani has taken feedback from the mediator and worked to incorporate it into our offer.”

She added that Kapi‘olani has communicated with its nurses to make sure they understand the improvements their offer provides.

“Any information we share with our nurses regarding our offer is based on our proposals, which have already been provided to the union through the negotiation process,” she said.

Negotiations for a new, three-year contract have been underway since mid-September, and nurses have been working without one since Dec. 1.

In January, the unionized nurses held a very visible and audible, week-long strike in front of the hospital, mostly over nurse-to-patient staffing ratios and mandatory overtime. The union said Wednesday morning’s showing was a demonstration, and not an informational picket, which requires 10 days of advance notice to the employer.

The two parties have been working with a federal mediator since February.