Queen’s finalizes purchase of Wahiawa General Hospital

The Queen’s Health System today announced the completion of its purchase of Wahiawa General Hospital. The facility will be renamed The Queen’s Medical Center — Wahiawa.

The acquisition occurs as Wahiawa General grapples with challenges related to its aging facility, including HVAC system problems which recently shuttered the emergency department for repairs.

Queen’s had entered an asset purchase agreement with Wahiawa General in November, and was doing its due diligence.

“It’s a privilege for Queen’s to have the opportunity to build upon WGH’s strong foundation and begin serving the people of Wahiawa, Central Oahu and the North Shore,” said Jill Hoggard Green, Queen’s president and CEO, in a statement “Queen’s stands ready to provide high quality, compassionate care, and we are committed to preserving access to emergency services while increasing services available throughout the Queen’s network.”

Queen’s said it plans to immediately renovate and strengthen Wahiawa’s emergency department, particularly since it is the nearest one for residents in Wahiawa, Central Oahu and the North Shore, along with its diagnostic services.

Queen’s anticipates the Wahiawa emergency department will reopen this summer.

Wahiawa General, a nonprofit hospital founded by community leaders, opened its doors in 1957. Today, it serves more than 150,000 residents, primarily from Wahiawa, Central Oahu and the North Shore.

With the acquisition, those communities will have access to the Queen’s University Medical Group’s broad network of physicians, specialists and services.

Queen’s said it has also offered employment to nearly 100 Wahiawa General caregivers, and is encouraging its current employees to explore opportunities at all of Queen’s locations.

“In today’s rapidly changing health care environment, we must consistently expand and enhance care and delivery models,” said Brian Cunningham, CEO of Wahiawa General Hospital, in a statement. “I am grateful that Wahiawa, and the communities of Central Oahu and the North Shore, will be a part of The Queen’s Health System, and leadership from both organizations are committed to making this transition as seamless as possible.”