Kauai under flash flood warning; Flood watch for Oahu, smaller isles

A flash flood warning is in effect until 2 p.m. today for Kauai County, while a flood watch is in effect for Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe through Monday afternoon.

At 11:12 a.m., the radar indicated heavy rain over Kauai as Kauai Emergency Management Agency reported several roads across the island becoming impassable from water over roadways, according to the National Weather Service. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, while flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

“Stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry,” forecasters said. “Do not cross fast-flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.”

Meanwhile, flash flooding caused by excessive rainfalls remains possible for Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai and Kahoolawe. Flash flooding is also expected for Kauai and Niihau through late tonight.

“Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff,” according to the forecast.

Forecasters said periods of heavy showers and thunderstorms along with a slow-moving front remain possible through Monday, while conditions are expected to improve from west to east Monday night through Tuesday as dry air arrives.