UC Santa Barbara coasts by Rainbows after a 6-run first inning

Justin Trimble hit a grand slam in a six-run first inning and then UC Santa Barbara coasted to today’s 6-2 baseball victory over Hawaii at the Caesar Uyesaka Stadium on the UCSB campus.
A crowd of 510 saw the Rainbow Warriors endure their second three-game sweep of a Big West series in Rich Hill’s three seasons as UH head coach. The ’Bows, who went 3-4 on this 11-day road trip, fell to 19-14 overall and 4-8 in the Big West. The Gauchos are 21-10 and 8-4.
UH starting pitcher Danny Veloz struggled early as the Gauchos loaded the bases in the first when Aaron Parker drew a lead-off walk and Brendan Durfee and Ivan Brethowr were hit by pitches. Nick Oakley hit a two-run single. Zander Darby drew a walk to refill the bases. One out later, Trimble smacked his seventh home run of the season.
UCSB right-hander Tyler Bremner allowed four hits and two runs — only one earned — in seven innings to improve to 6-0. Cole Tryba pitched two scoreless innings.
UH reliever Sebastian Gonzalez allowed two hits in 6 1/3 scoreless innings.
The ’Bows return to Honolulu today ahead of Tuesday’s game against Chaminade at Les Murakami Stadium.
