Small plane makes emergency landing at Kapiolani Park

A small single-engine plane made an emergency landing at Kapiolani Regional Park this afternoon.
The plane was piloted by Kyler Kerbox and a woman who identified as Taylor. The plane was registered to Belle Pacific Air in Haleiwa, according to FlightAware.com.
No injuries were reported, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.