Top News

Small plane makes emergency landing at Kapiolani Park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM A small plane made an emergency landing at Kapiolani Regional Park this afternoon.

A small single-engine plane made an emergency landing at Kapiolani Regional Park this afternoon.

The plane was piloted by Kyler Kerbox and a woman who identified as Taylor. The plane was registered to Belle Pacific Air in Haleiwa, according to FlightAware.com.

No injuries were reported, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

