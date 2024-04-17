comscore Woman in her 50s airlifted from Diamond Head | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Woman in her 50s airlifted from Diamond Head

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 5:49 pm
A woman in her 50s was airlifted from the Diamond Head Crater Trail this morning after she became ill while hiking.

The Honolulu Fire Department received the 911 call for the sick hiker at 9:22 a.m. today. Six units staffed with 17 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving at 9:28 a.m. and going up the trail by foot, according to an HFD news release. A second unit secured a landing zone nearby.

Rescuers found the hiker at 9:38 a.m., and conducted a medical assessment and gave her basic life support, HFD said. The hiker was airlifted by HFD’s Air 1 helicopter to the landing zone, where her medical care was given to Emergency Medical Services at 10:05 a.m.

