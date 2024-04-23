UH men’s basketball associate head coach joins Long Beach State

Associate head coach John Montgomery is leaving the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team to join Chris Acker’s coaching staff at Long Beach State.

Montgomery joined the Rainbow Warriors in 2015, Eran Ganot’s first season as head coach. In confirming the move, Montgomery thanked Ganot, the coaching staff, players and fans.

Montgomery was the architect of the ’Bows’ defense. He also worked with the post players, coordinated scouting and passing, monitored academics and admissions, and worked with the strength/conditioning staff.

Montgomery’s father, Mike Montgomery, was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2016. The elder Montgomery was noted for leading Stanford to 12 NCAA Tournament appearances in 18 years.

John Montgomery played at Loyola Marymount and then was an assistant coach at Furman and California. He was San Francisco’s director of operations when he was hired at UH.

Montgomery will reunite with Acker, who was a UH assistant coach for two seasons through 2017. Last month, Acker signed a five-year contract as successor to Dan Monson.

Montgomery cited moving closer to his sister, who is facing medical issues, as part of the reason for his decision.