Pump failure caused wastewater spill at Kauai’s Coco Palms station

Kauai County officials say the failure of a critical pump controller Tuesday resulted in a wastewater spill of about 6,000 gallons in Wailua.

The spillage occurred between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday from the Wailua Coco Palms Sewer Pump Station, officials said. The failure of a critical pump controller caused the pumps to be inoperable.

The contaminated spill area did not reach state waters, officials said, as it was confined within a fenced-off construction yard adjacent and south of the pump station. Crews immediately pumped down the ponded material and disinfected the area.

“The Wastewater Management Division is working on improvements to the electrical system to prevent incidents in the future,” said officials in a statement.

Anyone with questions may contact Donald Fujimoto with the Wastewater Management Division at 808-241-4083 or dfujimoto@kauai.gov.