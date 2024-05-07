NYC mayor says Rikers is ready for Trump

NEW YORK >> A day after the judge presiding over Donald Trump’s trial said he would consider jailing the former president should he continue to violate court orders, Mayor Eric Adams said the city’s lockups stand ready.

“Our amazing commissioner, she is prepared for whatever comes on Rikers Island,” said the mayor at an unrelated news conference, apparently referring to Lynelle Maginley-Liddie, the commissioner of the Department of Correction. “I’m pretty sure she would be prepared to manage and deal with the situation.”

Justice Juan Merchan, the judge presiding over Trump’s criminal trial in lower Manhattan, on Monday warned the former president that should he continue to defy a gag order, he might end up on Rikers, because fines “are not serving as a deterrent.”

“Going forward, this court will have to consider jail,” Merchan said.

The judge has prohibited the former president from making attacks on witnesses, jurors and court staff, an order Trump has repeatedly violated.

The prospect of Trump ending up on Rikers Island — New York City’s main jail and a notoriously violent, dilapidated facility — has already been the topic of discussion among federal, state and local officials.

The New York Times reported in April that the possibility poses unprecedented logistical challenges for the U.S. Secret Service, which would have to protect Trump within Rikers Island by screening his food, separating him from other inmates and rotating officers into the jail on regular shifts.

If Trump does end up on Rikers Island, he would be in prominent company. His longtime financial lieutenant, Allen Weisselberg, is serving a five-month sentence on Rikers for perjury.

Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced movie mogul, is being sent back there, according to The City. The nonprofit publication found that he had been enjoying “VIP treatment” in a private room at Bellevue Hospital after his 2020 conviction on felony sex crimes was recently overturned. (A 2022 conviction in California on rape charges still stands.)

Adams today expressed no concerns about the challenges Trump’s imprisonment might pose for Rikers Island.

“They’re professionals,” he said. “They’ll be ready.”

