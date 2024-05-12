Las Vegas Advisor: New ‘NBA-ready arena’ proposed along the Strip

A just-launched Las Vegas-based real estate company called LVXP has announced plans to build an “experiential mixed-use development” on the 27-acre former site of the Wet’n’Wild water park. The project would include what’s being touted as “the city’s tallest resort” with 2,500 rooms and a “state-of-the-art NBA-ready arena.”

If that sounds familiar, it should: This is almost the same plan targeting the same location as was proposed more than a decade ago: the never-­materialized All Net Arena. Addressing the similarities, the LVXP CEO commented, “We’re the antithesis of the previous project.” No information about budget or timeline was divulged.

Trailer casino: A “trailer casino” — a temporary gambling area created to preserve a gaming license — is scheduled for May 14 on the site of the former Moulin Rouge in North Las Vegas. Trailer casinos are so named because machines are staged in a trailer for eight hours, then taken away. The machines will be open for play starting at 6 a.m.

Downtown rocks: The Downtown Rocks free concert series begins this month, with several weekend dates running through October. This year’s lineup includes Seether (May 28); Hoobastank and Soul Asylum (June 8); Sebastian Bach (July 20), and Sublime (Oct. 5), with other bands planned but not announced. All shows take place on the Fremont Street Experience stages.

Question: What’s the status of the law prohibiting stopping on pedestrian bridges? Are you allowed to stop briefly to take photos?

Answer: The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit challenging the new county ordinance that prohibits stopping on pedestrian bridges over the Strip. That hasn’t been resolved, but regardless of the outcome, you won’t be cited for taking photos. The law is aimed at panhandlers and the like who set up shop on the walkways.

