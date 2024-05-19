Las Vegas Advisor: Virgin to take over managing its casino

After three years of hiring out the management of its casino, Virgin Las Vegas is taking full control of the entire resort. Since its conversion from Hard Rock to Virgin, the casino has been run by Mohegan Sun. However, Virgin and Mohegan are parting ways, with Virgin expecting to take over gambling operations by the end of the year. Virgin management says it also plans to beef up promotions and is considering bringing back the iconic Center Bar, which was one of the resort’s biggest draws during the Hard Rock days.

More golf: On the heels of the opening of the Atomic Golf complex near The Strat comes yet another golfing center. PopStroke mini golf’s 14th location in five states has opened on Las Vegas Boulevard, across Town Square and just south of Mandalay Bay. The 40,000-square-foot, three-story venue includes two 18-hole courses designed by Tiger Woods, a restaurant, ice cream parlor and kiddie playground.

Hear Sphere: It’s been announced that an audio component is coming to the Sphere’s exterior. While the Sphere so far has been solely a visual experience, outside sound will be added. Sphere brass believes sound will enhance the value of the “exosphere” (outside shell) as an advertising medium.

Single-deck down: Another single-deck blackjack game has bitten the dust. After years of being known for its single-deck games, all live blackjack at downtown’s El Cortez is now dealt from 2 or 6 decks.

Question: Which casino is on strike? Are there picket lines?

Answer: Culinary Union employees walked out for 48 hours last weekend at Virgin Las Vegas. It was the first full-fledged casino strike in 22 years, complete with picket lines. Right now, workers are back on the job. But an agreement has not been reached, so further strike action is possible.

