High surf advisory in place for south shores

Today Last updated 11:12 a.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER Beachgoers watch a bodysurfer take off in the shorebreak at Sandy Beach, in April 2022. A high surf advisory for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian isles remains in place through 6 p.m. today.
A high surf advisory for the south-facing shores of all Hawaiian isles remains in place through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 6 to 10 feet on all south-facing shores of Hawaii due to the tail end of south swell energy.

Strong, breaking waves are expected, along with strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous, the advisory warned.

The energy is expected to fade through the day and wane tonight but will maintain advisory-level surf through early afternoon hours.

Surf on north- and west-facing shores remains at 1 to 3 feet today and Tuesday, while the “east chop” surf on east-facing shores remains at 2 to 4 feet today and Tuesday.

Forecasters, meanwhile, expect drier conditions after a week of heavy rains, along with moderate, east to east-southeast winds through midweek.

A small craft advisory for Maui County windward waters, Alenuihaha Channel, and Hawaii island windward, leeward and southeast waters also remains in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday.

