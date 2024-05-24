Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to undergo non-surgical procedure

By Jasper Ward / Reuters

National news

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attends an event honoring the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy winners, United States Military Academy Army Black Knights football team, at the White House in Washington, on May 6.

WASHINGTON >> Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will turn over his duties temporarily today while he undergoes a non-surgical procedure related to his previously reported bladder issue, the Pentagon said.

Austin has determined he will be unable to perform his duties during the minimally invasive procedure and Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks will assume them, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The Pentagon said the bladder issue was not related to the secretary’s prostate cancer diagnosis and “has had no effect on his excellent cancer prognosis.” The White House and Congress have been notified, it said.

In February, Austin was hospitalized to address the bladder issue. The hospitalization came after he underwent surgery to treat prostate cancer in December.

