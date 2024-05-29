Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, May 29, 2024 81° Today's Paper

Sports BreakingTop News

France’s Fierro wins Tahiti Pro to boost French Olympic medal hopes

By Lincoln Feast / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:19 p.m.

Sports Wire

REUTERS/THOMAS BEVILACQUA France’s Vahine Fierro celebrates winning the women’s final.
1/2
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/THOMAS BEVILACQUA

France’s Vahine Fierro celebrates winning the women’s final.

REUTERS/THOMAS BEVILACQUA France’s Vahine Fierro during the women’s final.
2/2
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/THOMAS BEVILACQUA

France’s Vahine Fierro during the women’s final.

REUTERS/THOMAS BEVILACQUA France’s Vahine Fierro celebrates winning the women’s final.
REUTERS/THOMAS BEVILACQUA France’s Vahine Fierro during the women’s final.

Local wildcard Vahine Fierro won the Shisheido Tahiti Pro in pumping surf at her home break of Teahupo’o on Wednesday, establishing herself as favorite for Olympic gold when the Paris 2024 Games kicks off at the same venue in two months.

Fierro, who is not on the top-tier world championship tour but has qualified to represent France at the Olympics, was unstoppable in the heaving tubes as waves reached heights of four to five meters on finals day.

Fierro easily won a lopsided quarter-final against Australian charger Molly Picklum and then squeaked through one of the heats of the year against Brazilian Olympian Tatitana Weston-Webb.

The lead changed several times as both women threw themselves over the ledge on the powerful waves, scoring deep barrels in between some heavy wipeouts. Weston-Webb looked to have done enough with a perfect 10-point ride late in the heat but, with seconds remaining, Fierro got a long tube and secured the win.

In the final against Costa Rican Olympic surfer and current world No. 1 Brisa Hennessy, Fierro again caught the biggest and best waves, finishing with a 15.17 total out of 20 to claim the title.

“My body is so sore, I gave it my all, I ate it so many times,” an elated Fierro said after her win. “It’s just insane, thank you Teahupo’o.”

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide