Jammy eggs give this noodle dish texture

In this speedy, pantry-friendly meal, jammy eggs and wide egg noodles are tossed with melted butter, sour cream and lemon juice to make a silky, tangy dressing. Then, the soft noodles and eggs are topped with poppy or sesame seeds for crunch, and scallions and herbs for a fresh, green pop of flavor and color. Hand-tearing the eggs over the noodles ensures that every drop and crumble of yolk is caught, and gives the dish a pleasingly rustic texture. But you can use a cutting board and knife if you’d prefer. This is at its best served warm or at room temperature, when the noodles are supple and the yolks still velvety.

Buttered Noodles With Jammy Eggs

Ingredients:

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt, more for pasta water and to taste

• 1 (16-ounce) package wide or extra-wide egg noodles

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

• Ice

• 6 large eggs

• 2/3 cup sour cream or crème fraîche, more as needed

• 1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced

• Juice of 1 lemon, more to taste

• 2 teaspoons poppy seeds (or sesame seeds)

• Chopped dill, mint, celery leaves or parsley and sweet paprika, for garnish

Directions:

In a large pot of salted boiling water, boil egg noodles according to package directions. Drain and add to a large bowl. Toss hot noodles with melted butter.

While the noodles are boiling, bring a medium pot of water to boil. Fill a large bowl with water and ice. Carefully add eggs to the pot and boil for 6 to 6 1/2 minutes (you want the yolks to be jammy). Use a slotted spoon to transfer eggs to the ice bath. Once cool, peel the eggs, then, working over the bowl of noodles to catch any runny yolk, break eggs into pieces with your hands, letting the pieces fall into the bowl.

Add sour cream, scallions, lemon juice, poppy seeds and 1/2 teaspoon salt to the bowl of noodles, and stir to combine. Taste and add more salt, lemon juice and sour cream, as needed.

Serve warm, garnished with chopped herbs and sweet paprika.

Total time: 20 minutes, serves 4-6.