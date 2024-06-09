Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 9, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Israeli PM Netanyahu’s majority safe after Gantz departure

By Maayan Lubell / Reuters

Today Last updated 12:13 p.m.

War in the Middle EastWorld news

REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN / 2015 A general view shows the plenum during a session at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/RONEN ZVULUN / 2015

A general view shows the plenum during a session at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem.

JERUSALEM >> Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz announced on Sunday that he was quitting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s emergency unity government formed shortly after the Hamas Oct 7. attack on Israel.

His departure still leaves Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious coalition in control of parliament with a 64-seat majority in the 120-seat Knesset.

Gantz, a former armed forces chief and defense minister, heads the centrist National Unity party which holds eight seats.

Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party, the largest faction, has 32 parliament seats. Defence Minister Yoav Gallant is a member of the party and has clashed with Netanyahu and some nationalists in the government over Gaza strategy.

Settler party Religious Zionism, headed by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, holds seven seats.

Ultra-nationalist Jewish Power, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Noam hold six and one seats respectively.

The ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties Shas and United Torah Judaism hold 11 and 7 seats respectively.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide