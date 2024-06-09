Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Sunday, June 9, 2024 76° Today's Paper

Las Vegas AdvisorTravel

Las Vegas Advisor: Classic downtown casino to undergo big expansion

By Anthony Curtis

Today

Following the recent $30 million capital investment to redo the hotel rooms and casino restrooms, downtown’s El Cortez, one of the oldest casinos in Las Vegas, has announced another $20 million upgrade. This one will expand the casino floor by 10,000 feet, with a dedicated high-limit table-games lounge, two bars, an Asian restaurant and a Starbucks. Additionally, Ike’s Bar will be replaced with a circular roulette-themed bar, and a second new bar will host live music. The project will begin this summer with a completion date of early next year.

NoMad NoMo: It’s been announced that the NoMad hotel inside Park MGM will get a new name. The change is necessitated by a sale of the brand to Hilton that did not include the Las Vegas NoMad. No timetable for the name change has been released.

Gargantuan guarantee: Last year Circa set a record with a $14 million guarantee for the combined prize pools of its two football contests. This year will set a new record, with a prize pool guarantee of $6 million for Circa Million and a monster $10 million for Circa Survivor. That’s $16 million in guaranteed prize money. Both have $1,000 entry fees.

Classic closing: Bellagio’s acclaimed French restaurant, Picasso, will close in August. Picasso was one of the first Las Vegas restaurants to hit the national radar as a 5-star recipient and helped start the wave of the Strip’s high-end eateries.

Question: Are the World Series of Poker tournaments open to the public?

Answer: They’re open and they’re free. Simply head over to Horseshoe Las Vegas or Paris and follow the sound of clicking chips. It’s a heck of a spectacle entering a giant hall with thousands of players trying to win millions of dollars. You might even see a celebrity or two. Play will continue into July, with the Main Event running July 3-17.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide