Kamaka Air resumes cargo service to Lanai, Molokai

Kamaka Air, a main air cargo company servicing Molokai and Lanai, resumed service today after over a week.

The company halted its flights June 5 following “recent personnel transitions,” according to a news release. In the period in which the company stopped its flights, Kamaka Air continued its deliveries through a partnership with Transair, another local cargo company.

“At Kamaka Air, we understand the essential role our services play in delivering products, medications and mail to residents across every Hawaiian island. We deeply regret any disruption caused by the events of last week,” Kamaka Air CEO David Hinderland said in a news release Thursday.

Kamaka Air temporarily stopped flying after its former director of operations resigned. The Federal Aviation Administration requires a director of operations to be on staff for air carriers to receive certification.

Kamaka Air is the main cargo service for Molokai and Lanai, transporting perishables, groceries and medical supplies between the islands.

“Today, our planes are flying again, our teams are excited to be in the air, servicing our great Kamaka Air customers who depend on our deliveries for their everyday needs,” Hinderland said in the release. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to our customers for their patience.”