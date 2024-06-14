Letter: Democrats want to tear personal liberty away

In a recent interview with CNN, Hillary Clinton said that the MAGA slogan “was a bid for nostalgia, to return to a place where people could be in charge of their lives, feel empowered, say what they want and insult whoever came in their way. … So it is like a cult.” Make no mistake, this is the agenda of the Democratic Party: To take away our empowerment to control our own lives. To silence our ability to voice our opinions. To control what we eat, what we drive and what we own. This is not the Democratic Party that many people once supported.

Clinton believes that the land of the free and the home of the brave is a thing of the past. It may be, if the Democrats continue down this path.

Guy Morgan

Moanalua

