Group of hikers rescued from trail above Manoa Falls

Honolulu firefighters rescued a group of hikers who reportedly were in distress above Manoa Falls Trail on Saturday night.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 6:34 p.m. about seven hikers who were lost and sent six units staffed with 17 personnel with the first unit arriving on the scene by foot 10 minutes later.

Another HFD unit arrived to secure a nearby landing zone.

One hiker was reportedly separated from the group of seven hikers but was able to find his way to the trailhead. HFD said six other hikers were unable to descend the trail on their own.

An Air 1 helicopter inserted rescue personnel to the hikers’ location and conducted a medical assessment to determine that no one was injured. The helicopter safely airlifted each hiker one by one to the nearby landing zone, where they declined medical attention.