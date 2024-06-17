Off the news: Supreme Court rejects abortion pill case

It’s good to see the U.S. Supreme Court reject a case brought by abortion opponents that sought to invalidate Food and Drug Administration decisions on mifepristone. Those long-standing decisions allow mail order delivery of the abortion-inducing drug and approve its prescribed use at up to 10 weeks of pregnancy.

Last week’s ruling is a relief for pro-choice advocates. However, the drug cannot be prescribed legally in 14 states that have banned abortion in the two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and with it, national protection of women’s rights to end a pregnancy.