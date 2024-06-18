Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 78° Today's Paper

Top News

Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company

By Shristi Achar, Medha Singh and Ankika Biswas / Reuters

Today Last updated 7:30 a.m.

Business

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration, in March 2023. Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company today, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft, as its chips continue to play a central role in a race to dominate the market for artificial intelligence.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO

A smartphone with a displayed NVIDIA logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration, in March 2023. Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company today, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft, as its chips continue to play a central role in a race to dominate the market for artificial intelligence.

Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company today, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft, as its chips continue to play a central role in a race to dominate the market for artificial intelligence.

Shares of the chipmaker climbed 3.2% to $135.21, lifting its market capitalization to $3.326 trillion, just days after overtaking iPhone maker Apple to become the second most valuable company.

The stock has surged about 173% so far this year, compared with a rise of about 19% in Microsoft shares, with demand for its top-of-the-line processors outpacing supply. Tech giants Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Google-owner Alphabet are racing to build out their AI computing capabilities and dominate the emerging technology.

The surge in shares pushed the stock to a record high, adding over $103 billion to Nvidia’s market capitalization today.

Increasing the appeal for its highly valued stock among individual investors, Nvidia recently split its stock ten-for-one, effective June 7.

“A stock split can reduce the price per share, making it more affordable for individual investors to buy. With Nvidia doing a 10:1 stock split, retail investors are the real winners here,” said Sam North, market analyst at investment platform eToro.

The company’s market value expanded from $1 trillion to $2 trillion in just nine months in February, while taking just over three months to hit $3 trillion in June.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide