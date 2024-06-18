Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company

Nvidia became the world’s most valuable company today, dethroning tech heavyweight Microsoft, as its chips continue to play a central role in a race to dominate the market for artificial intelligence.

Shares of the chipmaker climbed 3.2% to $135.21, lifting its market capitalization to $3.326 trillion, just days after overtaking iPhone maker Apple to become the second most valuable company.

The stock has surged about 173% so far this year, compared with a rise of about 19% in Microsoft shares, with demand for its top-of-the-line processors outpacing supply. Tech giants Microsoft, Meta Platforms and Google-owner Alphabet are racing to build out their AI computing capabilities and dominate the emerging technology.

The surge in shares pushed the stock to a record high, adding over $103 billion to Nvidia’s market capitalization today.

Increasing the appeal for its highly valued stock among individual investors, Nvidia recently split its stock ten-for-one, effective June 7.

“A stock split can reduce the price per share, making it more affordable for individual investors to buy. With Nvidia doing a 10:1 stock split, retail investors are the real winners here,” said Sam North, market analyst at investment platform eToro.

The company’s market value expanded from $1 trillion to $2 trillion in just nine months in February, while taking just over three months to hit $3 trillion in June.