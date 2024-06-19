Power restoration for 600 Chinatown customers pushed back to midnight

More than 50 Hawaiian Electric crew members and technicians are working to restore power to about 600 customers in the Chinatown area, who have been without power since a fire damaged underground cables and other equipment on Monday night.

After restoring power to the majority of affected customers on Tuesday night, crews discovered that significant portions of the remaining damaged cables and the ducts carrying conduits under the street had melted and fused, Hawaiian Electric said in an update on their website this morning. This requires additional work to identify, remove and replace the damaged wiring.

Due to the complexity of the additional repairs, the estimated time of restoration for the affected customers is midnight tonight, HECO said. However, if additional challenges arise, the outage may extend into Thursday. HECO previously estimated complete power restoration for 6 p.m. today.

Some customers may have power restored before midnight, and Hawaiian Electric says they will continue to provide updates on the progress of the repairs.

The affected customers include small businesses and restaurants in Chinatown, along with several larger commercial buildings. The outage follows another incident on Thursday where downtown Honolulu experienced power interruptions, causing significant disruptions to local businesses and residents.

Repair crews will continue to work in shifts until all repairs are completed and service is restored.