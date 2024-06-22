Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Saturday, June 22, 2024 79° Today's Paper

Top News

Alaska Airlines, flight attendants reach tentative deal

By Reuters

Today

Business

JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 3 The union representing flight attendants for Alaska Airlines said they have reached a tentative contract agreement Friday. Shown here, Alaska Airlines’ newly painted “Spirit of the Islands” aircraft arrives at the Honolulu International Airport earlier this month.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

JAMM AQUINO / JUNE 3

The union representing flight attendants for Alaska Airlines said they have reached a tentative contract agreement Friday. Shown here, Alaska Airlines’ newly painted “Spirit of the Islands” aircraft arrives at the Honolulu International Airport earlier this month.

A union representing flight attendants for Alaska Airlines said Friday that they have reached a tentative agreement for a record contract with the carrier.

The details of the deal will be reviewed by the union’s leadership, followed by a member ratification vote, the Association of Flight Attendants said.

“With our combined efforts, we’ve been able to reach an agreement that provides quality of life and continued career growth at Alaska,” Alaska Airlines said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

American Airlines’ flight attendants union a day earlier said that their union had failed to reach a deal on a new contract, and that it had moved closer to a strike.

However, American Airlines had said it would continue to negotiate with the union so that its flight attendants benefit from the contract.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide