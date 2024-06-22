Alaska Airlines, flight attendants reach tentative deal

A union representing flight attendants for Alaska Airlines said Friday that they have reached a tentative agreement for a record contract with the carrier.

The details of the deal will be reviewed by the union’s leadership, followed by a member ratification vote, the Association of Flight Attendants said.

“With our combined efforts, we’ve been able to reach an agreement that provides quality of life and continued career growth at Alaska,” Alaska Airlines said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

American Airlines’ flight attendants union a day earlier said that their union had failed to reach a deal on a new contract, and that it had moved closer to a strike.

However, American Airlines had said it would continue to negotiate with the union so that its flight attendants benefit from the contract.