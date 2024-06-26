Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 84° Today's Paper

Top News

Some Honolulu airport parking rates go up on Monday

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022 The parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will increase on Monday. Pictured are drivers paying at the exit of the airport’s parking structures.
1/1
Swipe or click to see more

CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022

The parking rates at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will increase on Monday. Pictured are drivers paying at the exit of the airport’s parking structures.

State officials are reminding travelers that starting Monday, some parking rates at the Honolulu airport will increase.

The rate for parking three or more hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will increase from $9 to $10 on Monday. The new maximum daily rate will be $25, up from $24.

There will still be a free, 15-minute grace period so community members can drop off and pick up passengers at the parking structures. The rates for the first half hour and hour also remain the same.

The free airport cell phone lots will also continue to be available for those picking up passengers.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is implementing these incremental rate increases — first announced two years ago — to support parking improvements. The scheduled increases continue through 2027.

On July 1, 2025, the new maximum daily rate is scheduled to increase to $27.

Visit this link for more information about parking at the Honolulu airport.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide