Some Honolulu airport parking rates go up on Monday

State officials are reminding travelers that starting Monday, some parking rates at the Honolulu airport will increase.

The rate for parking three or more hours at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport will increase from $9 to $10 on Monday. The new maximum daily rate will be $25, up from $24.

There will still be a free, 15-minute grace period so community members can drop off and pick up passengers at the parking structures. The rates for the first half hour and hour also remain the same.

The free airport cell phone lots will also continue to be available for those picking up passengers.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is implementing these incremental rate increases — first announced two years ago — to support parking improvements. The scheduled increases continue through 2027.

On July 1, 2025, the new maximum daily rate is scheduled to increase to $27.

Visit this link for more information about parking at the Honolulu airport.