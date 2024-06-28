Letter: Story of rescue restores bit of faith in humanity

We should all rejoice for some much-needed positive news for a change, instead of the daily dose of mass shootings, Palestinians getting slaughtered in Gaza, corrupt Supreme Court and politicians, and so many stories of human frailties and misery (“Taekwondo instructors stop sexual assault,” Star Advertiser, June 23). The victim is very fortunate to have been rescued by the An family, who heard her screams when they arrived at their business next door to the alleged attack in Katy, Texas. If not for them immediately springing into action, she may have been sexually violated or worse. Amazingly, they did not hesitate to consider that they may have been endangering themselves if the perpetrator was armed. They are reallife heroes and should be honored.

It restores some degree of faith in society that there are people in our communities who care and will act when they see someone in desperate need.

Gary Takashima

Waipahu

