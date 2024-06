A presidential debate watch party was hosted Thursday in a bar in Washington, D.C., showing President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump on TV screens

It’s so disheartening to observe both political parties. Republicans so “loyal” they look like a cult having drunk the Kool-Aid. President Joe Biden has a Mitch McConnell moment and Democrats panic, scatter and want him under the bus.

Biden at the debate looked like an 80-year-old medical student arriving for final exams after a week of hard studying — including the cold. Likewise, after a good night’s rest he was back to normal.

Donald Trump looked like he was returning from vacation. Obviously he didn’t study and couldn’t answer a question. But well-rested.

The only obvious reason for Trump’s election denial and continued campaign (we know he’d rather be on the golf course) is that if he can’t keep an option to the White House open, all that’s waiting for him is justice.

Jonas Navickas

Hauula

